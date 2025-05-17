BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 995 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

