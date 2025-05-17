BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases Shares of 56,757 Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Valaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Valaris by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Systrade AG increased its position in Valaris by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Systrade AG now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valaris by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Valaris by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Valaris by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Trading Down 2.1%

VAL opened at $38.26 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valaris

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.