BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 489,053 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

