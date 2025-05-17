BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 10,757 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.42% of Carriage Services worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th.

CSV opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $689.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

In related news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,635.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 81,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,885.01. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $362,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

