BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 12,065 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,050,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $776.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

