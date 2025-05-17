BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 126,857 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,857 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE HLX opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $991.01 million, a PE ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.06 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.