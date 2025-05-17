BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 137,693 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,693 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Barclays were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $21,514,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 3,073.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 667,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 579,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 195,825 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCS. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

