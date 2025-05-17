BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 5,280 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,494 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $13,399,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 90,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $106.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average is $134.67. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.91 and a fifty-two week high of $197.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KWR

About Quaker Chemical

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.