BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 8,069 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,607,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.71. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

