BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $2.11 Million Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,097,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,435,000 after purchasing an additional 560,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after buying an additional 1,786,217 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,158,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Immunovant stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 1,925 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $28,470.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,703.97. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 8,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,494.80. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,682 shares of company stock worth $753,419. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

