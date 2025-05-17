BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,303,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,046,000 after purchasing an additional 563,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 5,338.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 135,067 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,076,000 after purchasing an additional 123,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $126.69 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

