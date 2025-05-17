BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,936,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,829,000 after buying an additional 603,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,965,000 after buying an additional 983,223 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 906,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,140,000 after buying an additional 37,431 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 1,200.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 887,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,224,000 after buying an additional 819,439 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after buying an additional 400,954 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Knife River

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.