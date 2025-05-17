BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Benchmark cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $5,477,824.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,563,262.73. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,409.75. The trade was a 23.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.