Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $210.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.3%

Boot Barn stock opened at $156.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $36,361,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.