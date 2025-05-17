Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,735.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,258.56. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $991.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

