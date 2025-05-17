British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,521,000 after buying an additional 2,001,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after buying an additional 1,940,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $55,620,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.32. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

