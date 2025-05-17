Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Target Price at $7.30

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGS. Barclays decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.8%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 129,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 310.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,824 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 108,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 61,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $353.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.74. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.40 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

