Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Price Target at $354.83

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $354.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38,220.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,428,000 after buying an additional 1,188,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,414,000 after buying an additional 817,384 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,942,000 after buying an additional 424,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $109,120,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $334.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.37. Cummins has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

