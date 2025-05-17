Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 145,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,504,480.40. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CALM opened at $99.64 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.25.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
