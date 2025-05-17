Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Celanese has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $158.08.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 14.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 11.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

