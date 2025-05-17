Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Cut to Hold at Veritas

Veritas downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.5%

CVE opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.1269 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,337,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,226,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 245,302 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,678,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,548 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,494,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,094,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

