Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.27%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

