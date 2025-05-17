Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of CIM opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This represents a 9.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 137,655 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 142,105 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

