Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 11,808 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $760,080.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,191 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,294.67. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,635 shares of company stock worth $931,901 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

