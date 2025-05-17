Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $84.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 158,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,009 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 414,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

