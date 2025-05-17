Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 4,912 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,028 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $189,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 158,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 34,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 434,559 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $183,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $454.27 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.61.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476,999 shares in the company, valued at $207,995,413.95. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,243 shares of company stock worth $41,288,738. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

