Coastline Trust Co Sells 12,399 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 7.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $67,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 329,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,572,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,105,987,000 after buying an additional 2,790,135 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 147,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. Emory University boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 3,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,527,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $205,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

