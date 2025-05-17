Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.66% of Cognyte Software worth $16,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1,695.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.36 million, a P/E ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.72. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $11.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGNT

Cognyte Software Profile

(Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.