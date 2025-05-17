Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLL. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $971.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $58,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,850. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,630. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

