Comerica Bank Acquires 5,113 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

MEG stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $49.97.

Montrose Environmental Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

