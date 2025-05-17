Comerica Bank Acquires 652 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coupang were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Up 1.4%

Coupang stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $27.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coupang

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 650,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $17,459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,131,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,822,984.46. This represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,334,697 shares of company stock worth $780,547,061 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.