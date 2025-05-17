Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 727.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 42,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 543,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 283,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

