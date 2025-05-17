Comerica Bank Buys 1,220 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $453.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $56,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,455.42. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

