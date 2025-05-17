Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Astec Industries by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $960.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.42. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

