Comerica Bank Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.05 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $887.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $287.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.42 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
