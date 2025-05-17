Comerica Bank Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.05 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $887.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $287.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.42 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.