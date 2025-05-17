Comerica Bank Has $368,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of SBH opened at $9.17 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $883.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.