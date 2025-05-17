Comerica Bank Has $379,000 Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 6,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,507.20. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

FIZZ stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.88. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

