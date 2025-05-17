Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

