Comerica Bank Purchases 11,843 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 5,171.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,276 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,847,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $917,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,180.56. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,024 shares of company stock worth $3,686,890. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UTI. Northland Securities upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

