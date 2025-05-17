Comerica Bank Purchases 744 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 800.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

