Comerica Bank Purchases 7,457 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 178.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718,291 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646,591 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

