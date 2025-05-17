Comerica Bank Purchases 93 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in World Acceptance by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $152.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $874.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.21. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $161.63. The company has a quick ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $1.71. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $165.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

About World Acceptance

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.