Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in N-able were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NABL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

NABL opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.57.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

