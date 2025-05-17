Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $913.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.41. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

