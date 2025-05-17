Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,807 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered AdvanSix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,713.12. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $629.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.59.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $329.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

