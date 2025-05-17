Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBRT. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,157,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after buying an additional 101,951 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FBRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jones Trading dropped their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 84.89 and a quick ratio of 90.45. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.82%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

