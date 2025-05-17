Comerica Bank Sells 10,006 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $62.01 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

