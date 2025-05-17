Comerica Bank Sells 1,731 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 118,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.