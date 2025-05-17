Comerica Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Affirm were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $139,949,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,030,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 1,801.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 767,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 727,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,815,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,568,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Affirm by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,198,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,561,000 after buying an additional 538,892 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,434.40. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,765 shares of company stock worth $2,694,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Stock Up 1.6%

AFRM stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.