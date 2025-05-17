Comerica Bank Sells 290 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $3,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

MBWM stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $52.98.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

